Inflation bonus: the exceptional aid paid this Thursday. How much and for whom?

EXCEPTIONAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONUS. The inflation bonus is paid this Thursday to the 11 million households concerned. Conditions, amount, payment... Know everything.

[Updated September 15, 2022 at 11:51 a.m.] Exceptional aid, exceptional back-to-school bonus, inflation bonus... Call it what you want, the fact remains that its payment began this Thursday, September 15, 2022. 11 million households are concerned by this unprecedented system put in place by the government to fight against the rise in inflation, in particular due to the increase in the price of electricity and gas. This inflation bonus of 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child is paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, without any action on their part. It remains to know the conditions to receive this bonus. Beneficiaries of social minima, scholarship students, and beneficiaries of the activity bonus (payment in November 2022) are particularly concerned. Here is the full list:

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALF recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries. The full list:

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from the Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.