Inflation bonus: second installment this Tuesday! For who ?

EXCEPTIONAL RE-ENTRY BONUS. The second installment of the Inflation Bonus started this Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Think you qualify? We tell you everything.

[Updated September 27, 2022 at 8:04 a.m.] The payment of the exceptional back-to-school bonus in the amount of 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child has its second payment this Tuesday, September 27. Recipients of the ASS, the AER, as well as the beneficiaries of the monthly lump sum premium should see a payment from the CAF appear on their bank account. This payment is made automatically, you have no steps to take and no one to contact. For the other categories of beneficiaries, we advise you to refer to this dedicated article, a little further down, to find out all the payment dates linked to the inflation bonus.

As a reminder, the first payment of this exceptional back-to-school bonus was made on September 15 for recipients of social minima and scholarship students. But the payouts won't stop there! In mid-October, ASPA recipients will in turn receive exceptional aid of 100 euros. Finally, in mid-November, the last served will be the beneficiaries of the activity bonus. The amount will be 28 euros plus 14 euros per additional dependent child, in addition to receiving the activity bonus. As a reminder, the distribution of the inflation bonus concerns 10.8 million households in France and was introduced to support the most modest households in the face of rising inflation within the framework of the purchasing power law.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALF recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or food emergency bonus at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November. Here is the full schedule based on your household situation:

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.