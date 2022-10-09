Inflation bonus: one payout this week, who is affected?

RETURN BONUS. Aspa beneficiaries should receive a payment of 100 euros corresponding to the inflation bonus this week, as planned in the government's calendar.

[Updated on October 10, 2022 at 8:13 a.m.] The exceptional back-to-school bonus, more commonly known as the inflation bonus, is part of the measures taken by the government in favor of purchasing power for the start of the 2022 school year, in a context of galloping inflation (5 .6% in September over one year). If you are eligible, the payment will be made automatically by the organization on which your allowances depend, without any action on your part. And precisely a payment is planned this week, "in mid October" as declared by the government. Seniors over the age of 65, and beneficiaries of Aspa are concerned. The payment of 100 euros, plus 50 euros per dependent child if this is the case, will be made by the National Old Age Insurance Fund (CNAV).

As a reminder, the first payment of this exceptional back-to-school bonus was made on September 15 for recipients of social minima and scholarship students. Finally, in mid-November, the last to be served will be the beneficiaries of the activity bonus. Please note that the amount will be 28 euros plus 14 euros per dependent child, in addition to receiving the activity bonus. As a reminder, this system put in place by the government to try to fight against galloping inflation benefits 11 million households in France. Also, be aware that reception times may be extended depending on your bank. Do not worry if the transfer occurs a few days after the fixed date, it is completely normal.

Retirees are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus of 100 euros in 2022. To claim it, it is necessary to collect the minimum old age (Aspa). The payment date for this exceptional back-to-school bonus has been set for mid-October. The correct receipt of the bank transfer may differ by several days depending on the transaction processing time used by your bank.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November. Here is the full schedule depending on your household situation:

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALS recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to benefit from this new inflation bonus or exceptional back-to-school bonus, i.e. nearly 11 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries. Beneficiaries of the Overseas Solidarity Income (RSO), the Retirement Equivalent Allowance (AER) and the simple allowance for the elderly are also affected by the payment of the inflation bonus before the end of 2022.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) did receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros. The payment was scheduled for September 15, 2022. RSA beneficiaries will also receive the 4% increase in their allowance linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.