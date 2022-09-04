Inflation bonus: for whom from September 15?

INFLATION BONUS 2022. The payment of this exceptional back-to-school bonus will take place on September 15. For who ? How much? We tell you everything.

[Updated September 5, 2022 at 08:12] Inflation bonus payout is only a matter of days away! Indeed, for 10.8 million households in France, this exceptional bonus will be paid into their bank account automatically, without any action on their part. The amount of this exceptional back-to-school bonus is 100 euros, plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. This maneuver is part of the purchasing power law passed this summer and introduced by the government to protect the most modest against the rising cost of living, and in particular food, energy and fuel. But then, who can claim this famous inflation bonus of 100 euros? Recipients of RSA and APL, beneficiaries of AAH, ASS and ASPA are particularly concerned. Finally, scholarship students (who saw student scholarships increased by 4% on September 1) will also be able to benefit from it.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million households concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. From now on, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.