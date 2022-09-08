Inflation bonus: D-6 before payment! How much?

INFLATION BONUS 2022. The new exceptional back-to-school bonus will be paid on September 15. How much? For who ? All the answers to your questions on Linternaute.com.

[Updated September 9, 2022 at 8:07 a.m.] The exceptional back-to-school bonus is one of the key measures of the purchasing power law passed this summer to support the poorest households in the face of the rising cost of living. This exceptional bonus will be paid on September 15, 2022 to 10.8 million households. Its amount is set at 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. It is intended for beneficiaries of social minima such as the RSA, the AAH, the Aspa, the APL, the ASS as well as scholarship students and the elderly in precarious circumstances. How to get this help? The payment will be made automatically if you meet the selection criteria. The organization on which your dependent social minima will take care of the payment without any action on your part. Example: you are a job seeker, Pôle Emploi will make the payment in mid-September. Do you want to know all the measures voted this summer in favor of the purchasing power of the French? Here is our dedicated file:

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.