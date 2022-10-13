Inflation bonus: D-1 before payment! Who is concerned ?

RETURN BONUS. This Saturday, October 15, 2022, the third payment of the inflation bonus should take place. Some retirees are concerned.

[Updated on October 14, 2022 at 8:03 a.m.] The exceptional back-to-school bonus is part of the measures taken by the government in favor of purchasing power for the start of the 2022 school year, in a context of galloping inflation. And precisely, the third payment of this exceptional back-to-school bonus will take place this Saturday, October 15, 2022. This new payment concerns seniors over 65 who receive the solidarity allowance for the elderly, in other words, the former minimum old age (Asp). The amount is fixed at 100 euros plus 50 euros for each additional dependent child. The pensioners concerned will benefit from it without any formalities. Indeed, the paying agency, the CNAV, already has your bank details. So keep an eye on your checking account this weekend.

Retirees are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus of 100 euros in 2022. To claim it, it is necessary to collect the minimum old age (Aspa). The payment date for this exceptional back-to-school bonus has been set for mid-October. The correct receipt of the bank transfer may differ by several days depending on the transaction processing time used by your bank.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. ALF and ALS recipients are also concerned. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to benefit from this new inflation bonus or exceptional back-to-school bonus, i.e. nearly 11 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries. Beneficiaries of the Overseas Solidarity Income (RSO), the Retirement Equivalent Allowance (AER) and the simple allowance for the elderly are also affected by the payment of the inflation bonus before the end of 2022.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022. On the other hand, for beneficiaries of the activity bonus, the payment will not take place until two months later, in November. Here is the full schedule based on your household situation:

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) did receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros. The payment was scheduled for September 15, 2022. RSA beneficiaries also receive the 4% increase in their allowance linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.