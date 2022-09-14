Inflation bonus: a payment tomorrow! How much?

EXCEPTIONAL BACK-TO-SCHOOL BONUS. 11 million households will receive the inflation bonus payment this Thursday, September 15. Amount, beneficiaries... Know everything on the eve of the due date.

[Updated September 14, 2022 at 8:03 a.m.] As part of the purchasing power law, the exceptional back-to-school bonus will be paid this Thursday, September 15 to nearly 11 million households. This payment of 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child will be made automatically to your bank account, no action on your part is necessary. This bonus is intended for beneficiaries of social minima such as RSA, APL, AAH, ASPA and ASS. Scholarship students and precarious elderly people are also concerned. If you receive the activity bonus, you are also eligible for the inflation bonus, but the payment will take place in November 2022 (28 euros plus 14 euros per child). Be careful, do not confuse this exceptional back-to-school bonus with the back-to-school allowance, paid on September 6 to allow parents of children between the ages of 6 and 18 to buy the necessary supplies.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 10.8 million affected households should see a bank transfer from September 2022. Now, the exact date has been set by the executive: the payment will take place on September 15, 2022.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries. The full list:

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

Recipients of the active solidarity income (RSA) will indeed receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros, the payment of which is scheduled for September 15, 2022. Recipients of the RSA will also receive the increase in their allowance of 4% linked to the implementation of the purchasing power law.