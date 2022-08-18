Inflation bonus 2022: who is affected by the 100 euros?

PREMIUM INFLATION. The exceptional purchasing power bonus will be paid from September 2022 to 10 million households. For who ? What conditions? We tell you everything.

[Updated Aug 18, 2022 8:09 AM] Are you going to receive the inflation bonus in the amount of 100 euros next September? Indeed, to fight against inflation (6.1% in July over one year), the government has decided to pull the famous inflation bonus out of its hat! And more specifically, the exceptional purchasing power bonus, as the government has decided to rename it for this new round of payments. This time, the system will be more targeted and will concern the populations most affected by the rise in consumer prices, following the economic recovery and the war in Ukraine (increase in the price of gasoline, energy ). The "most modest" as declared by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne represent around 10 million households. The amount of this inflation bonus is 100 euros for everyone, plus 50 euros for each additional dependent child. Total cost of the operation: 1 billion euros. But then, who is affected by the payment of this exceptional bonus? Here is the list :

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 8 million French people concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. The exact date is not known, but this should take place "at the start of the school year" as indicated by the government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. The name of this new bounty has also changed. Exit the "inflation bonus", make way for the exceptional back-to-school aid.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

All RSA recipients are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus, or exceptional back-to-school aid which will be paid in September 2022. Its amount is also 100 euros. The payment is automatic, no action on your part is expected. The CAF takes care of the payment.