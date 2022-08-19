Inflation bonus 2022: one payment on September 15! For who ?

RETURN BONUS. The exceptional purchasing power bonus of 100 euros will be paid from September 15, 2022. Are you eligible? We take stock.

[Updated August 19, 2022 at 10:46 a.m.] It is now official, as of September 15, 2022, 10.8 million French households will receive the famous inflation bonus, or exceptional purchasing power bonus. Its amount: 100 euros, plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. Information formalized this Thursday, August 18 by the government. The objective of this back-to-school bonus is to give a little boost to the poorest households in the face of rising inflation (6.1% in July over one year). Rising food, energy, and fuel prices crippling their purchasing power Who are the beneficiaries? First of all, the poorest, namely: recipients of RSA, APL, ASS, AAH, Aspa and activity bonus. Finally, scholarship students will also be able to receive this boost from the State.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 8 million French people concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. The exact date is not known, but this should take place "at the start of the school year" as indicated by the government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. The name of this new bounty has also changed. Exit the "inflation bonus", make way for the exceptional back-to-school aid.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

All RSA recipients are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus, or exceptional back-to-school aid which will be paid in September 2022. Its amount is also 100 euros. The payment is automatic, no action on your part is expected. The CAF takes care of the payment.