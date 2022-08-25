Inflation bonus 2022: one payment in September! For who ?

PREMIUM INFLATION. The payment of the exceptional back-to-school bonus will take place in mid-September. For who ? How much? We take stock.

[Updated August 26, 2022 at 8:11 a.m.] The payment of the exceptional back-to-school bonus, also called the inflation bonus, will take place on September 15, 2022! This aid system echoes the first inflation bonus introduced in the winter of 2021. This time, it will be much more targeted, and distributed to the poorest households in the face of rising consumer prices. Indeed, inflation reached 6.1% in July over twelve rolling months. Its amount? 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. 10.8 million households are affected by the payment of this inflation bonus. Here is the complete list of beneficiaries who will receive an automatic bank transfer, without any necessary action on their part in mid-September:

Attention ! Confusion is quickly made between this inflation bonus, and the back-to-school allowance or back-to-school bonus. The two are quite distinct, and above all can be combined. Let's take a simple example. A couple eligible for the back-to-school allowance has an 8-year-old child. He will therefore receive 392.05 euros linked to the back-to-school allowance, as well as the additional 4% linked to the purchasing power law. This couple can also benefit from the inflation bonus paid on September 15. In total, the couple will pocket 557.73 euros (392.05 16.68 100 50).

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 8 million French people concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. The exact date is not known, but this should take place "at the start of the school year" as indicated by the government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. The name of this new bounty has also changed. Exit the "inflation bonus", make way for the exceptional back-to-school aid.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made: