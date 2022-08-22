Inflation bonus 2022: it's for September! When and for whom?

RETURN BONUS. The payment of the exceptional solidarity bonus (AES) is fast approaching. What payment date? For who ? What exact amount? Lighting.

[Updated August 22, 2022 08:56] It's for September 15! Indeed, the date of payment of the inflation bonus or exceptional solidarity aid (AES) has been formalized by the government. The some 10.8 million beneficiary households will be able to take advantage of this unprecedented aid to try to fight against the galloping inflation observed in recent months in France, largely reducing their purchasing power (6.1% in July over one year) . Aid that strongly resembles the first inflation bonus introduced in the winter of 2021, but this time it will be more targeted by favoring the most modest.

The amount of this inflation bonus is 100 euros, to which will be added 50 euros per additional dependent child. In other words, a couple with two children who meet the criteria for this exceptional bonus can hope to pocket 200 euros. But then, how to obtain it and who are the beneficiaries? First of all, the poorest, namely: recipients of RSA, APL, ASS, AAH, Aspa and activity bonus. Finally, scholarship students will also be able to receive this boost from the State.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 8 million French people concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. The exact date is not known, but this should take place "at the start of the school year" as indicated by the government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. The name of this new bounty has also changed. Exit the "inflation bonus", make way for the exceptional back-to-school aid.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

All RSA recipients are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus, or exceptional back-to-school aid which will be paid in September 2022. Its amount is also 100 euros. The payment is automatic, no action on your part is expected. The CAF takes care of the payment.