Inflation bonus 2022: can be combined with the back-to-school allowance?

PREMIUM INFLATION. Be careful not to confuse inflation bonus and back-to-school allowance. Both are paid out in September 2022. But are they cumulative? We take stock.

[Updated August 24, 2022 at 8:12 a.m.] From September 15, 2022, the inflation bonus will be paid to the 10.8 million poorest households in France. A way for the government to support low wages in the face of galloping inflation. As a reminder, this inflation bonus of 100 euros will be paid by bank transfer. An additional 50 euros will be paid for each additional dependent child. Be careful, however, not to confuse it with the back-to-school allowance, also paid at the start of the school year (a first payment on August 16, and a 4% bonus in September). This school entry allowance is paid each year subject to resources and according to the age of the children.

But then, are the inflation bonus and back-to-school allowance cumulative? Absolutely ! The two devices are completely separate, it is quite possible to receive both aids at the start of the school year. Let's take a simple example. A couple eligible for the back-to-school allowance has an 8-year-old child. He will therefore receive 392.05 euros linked to the back-to-school allowance, as well as the additional 4% linked to the purchasing power law. This couple can also benefit from the inflation bonus paid on September 15. In total, the couple will pocket 557.73 euros (392.05 16.68 100 50).

The new aid to fight against inflation and supposed to strengthen the purchasing power of the French desired by Elisabeth Borne will be paid directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries, from the start of the 2022 school year! The 8 million French people concerned should see a bank transfer appear from September 2022. The exact date is not known, but this should take place "at the start of the school year" as indicated by the government spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire during a trip near Nantes on Thursday, June 29. The name of this new bounty has also changed. Exit the "inflation bonus", make way for the exceptional back-to-school aid.

The emergency aid desired by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne aims to help "the most modest". Beneficiaries of certain social benefits such as APL, RSA, AAH or Aspa will benefit from them from the start of the 2022 school year. In reality, it is the poorest French people who will be able to take advantage of this new inflation bonus or emergency bonus. food at the start of the 2022 school year, i.e. 14 million people. This exceptional back-to-school aid will also benefit scholarship students and ASS beneficiaries.

The amount of this new Borne inflation bonus will reach 100 euros plus 50 euros per additional dependent child. "In concrete terms, the aid will amount to 200 euros for a household with two children" indicates the executive in his press kit.

The recomposition of the National Assembly could slightly delay the government's intervention concerning the final details of the inflation bonus of 100 euros paid in the fall of 2022. In particular concerning the paying bodies. For the time being, we do not know who pays the inflation bonus according to the status of the beneficiaries. Referring to the paying agencies for the first inflation bonus distributed to 38 million French people at the start of the year, here is who from Caf or Pôle Emploi, for example, will pay the new inflation bonus. For now, no decision has been made:

All RSA recipients are among the beneficiaries of the inflation bonus, or exceptional back-to-school aid which will be paid in September 2022. Its amount is also 100 euros. The payment is automatic, no action on your part is expected. The CAF takes care of the payment.