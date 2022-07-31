Index point 2022: 3.5% thaw, who is affected?

INDEX POINT INCREASE. The salary of civil servants will be increased by 3.5% this summer, retroactive to July 1, 2022. For whom? All information on Linternaute.com.

[Updated August 1, 2022 at 8:16 a.m.] The salary increase for civil servants is for this summer! Indeed, the index point which serves as the basis for calculating the salary of civil servants will be increased by 3.5%. The increase includes a retroactive effect from July 1, 2022. This is the first time that this index point has benefited from a thaw since 2017, and two successive increases of 0.6% each, under the presidency of François Hollande. Until then, Emmanuel Macron had favored categorical increases, not general ones. The increase in the index point for civil servants is estimated at 7.5 billion euros for the State. But then, who is affected? All officials? Here is the list :

Secondly, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire promised a “significant increase” in the means made available to hospitals and “full compensation” for the increase in the index point for civil servants in public hospitals. Measures, which will come into force at the beginning of 2023. In fact, the government has not been able to ignore the poor health of the teaching profession for several years now. The job attracts less and less, especially because of the remuneration, especially among school teachers at the start of their careers. In mathematics and German, the latest Capes eligibility results revealed significant deficiencies. These two subjects are not full, the number of vacancies remains higher than the number of eligible candidates. The revaluation of the index point of the civil service then appeared to be vital. Do you want to know what this increase in the index point on your salary really represents? Here are three concrete examples of professions that will benefit from this summer:

The amount of the civil service index point has been completely frozen since 2017. Indeed, for more than 5 years, no general increase in the remuneration of public officials has taken place. Only a few categorical increases have been implemented by Emmanuel Macron since his election as President of the Republic in 2017. For the time being, the value of this index point is 4.68 euros. In other words, an annual treatment value of 5,623.23 euros. If approved by Parliament, the index point could reach 4.85 euros.

The minimum salary (increased index 352) should increase from 1,649.48 euros to 1,707.21 euros per month. In other words, 20,486.54 euros per year.

The increase in the index point for civil servants by 3.5% has been in effect since Tuesday, June 28, announced by the Minister of Transformation and the Civil Service, Stanislas Guerini during a social conference. The thaw of the index point, which serves as a basis in the calculation of public officials will be part of the purchasing power bill. As since its introduction, the index point must take inflation into account to allow the salaries of civil servants to follow the evolution of the rise in consumer prices (5.8% inflation in June 2022 on a year).

Problem, this index point was frozen between 2010 and 2017. A thaw took place under François Hollande, the index point then increased by 0.6% on July 1, 2016 and 0.6% again on July 1, 2016. February 2017. July 2022 therefore marks the first salary increase for civil servants in five years. On the side of the unions of civil servants, the increase claimed was of the order of 10%, in particular on the side of the CGT. On the one hand, to compensate for the harmful effects of inflation, but also to compensate for the losses of the civil servants related to the freezing of the point in 2010. It will not have been heard.

The revaluation of the index point is not the only measure recently announced concerning them. First of all, the Gipa bonus (individual guarantee of purchasing power) is renewed in 2022. If the evolution of your indexed gross salary is lower, over four years, than that of the consumer price index, the Gipa premium intervenes and is paid completely automatically with your treatment. Secondly, category B agents at the start of their career should benefit from additional salary support. Also, the conditions of eligibility for the sustainable mobility package will be more flexible in the public service. Finally, the State's participation in the financing of collective catering is revised upwards! It increases by 7% in 2022.

The value of the index point has been 4.68602 euros since February 1, 2017 for an annual treatment value of 5,623.23 euros. It should be noted that this figure has been constantly rising since March 1, 1995 and could even rise to 4.85 euros if the increase is validated by Parliament.

The thaw of the index point seems essential for a profession that is suffering from its reputation, and which is unable to recruit enough. In addition, some public officials have not benefited from the categorical measures taken by Emmanuel Macron. The Head of State preferring more general revaluation measures, before changing his mind recently on this famous index point. The increase in the index point is also linked to the constant rise in inflation, which has largely reduced the purchasing power of French households for several months (5.8% in June over one year). Want to save money? Here is our file dedicated to promotions and savings in these times of rising consumer prices: