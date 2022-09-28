Increase in pensions: what increase for complementary in November?

PENSION INCREASE. Agirc-Arrco supplementary pensions will be revalued from November 1, 2022 to take inflation into account.

[Updated September 29, 2022 at 8:09 a.m.] As every year, the amount of supplementary pensions will be increased in the fall. This year, the increase will be effective from November 1, 2022, and should be between 4.9% and 5.2%. Enough to give a smile to the 13 million French people concerned by the complementary Agirc-Arrco. A board of directors in the presence of the social partners will be held on October 6 to determine the service value of the point. As a reminder, it is the latter who decide on the content of the increase in supplementary pensions. In fact, two data are taken into account to determine this revaluation. First, the forecast average inflation rate over the year is provided by INSEE (it could be around 5.3% in 2022). Then, with regard to the wage development index, it is estimated by taking the average between the government hypothesis, taken from the stability program and the European Commission's hypothesis. This last indicator is important insofar as pensions cannot increase faster than wages, at the risk of jeopardizing the balance of the pension system.

Also, according to information from Les Echos, the increase in pensions from the basic scheme should amount to 0.8%, as included in the Social Security financing bill. The entry into force is scheduled for January 2023. It follows a first revaluation of 4% in July 2022, as part of the purchasing power law voted this summer by deputies and senators. The objective for the government being to index the rise in pensions to the rise in inflation, measured at 5.8% in August over one year, and which should exceed 5% on average over the whole of year 2022. Beneficiaries of the ASPA as well as the survivor's pension are also concerned. A debate on a new anticipation of the revaluation of pensions is already planned for Parliament in mid-October, in particular due to the high inflation which should continue in the first quarter of 2023.

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. It therefore went from 1.2714 euros to 1.2841 euros. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions." So, a little more patience to know the next revaluation of the index point! But in all likelihood, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022. For the complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the value of service of the point, and therefore, of the increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022. Last year, the negotiations initiated by the social partners resulted in an amendment to the 2019 agreement. Good news for the beneficiaries because the room for maneuver concerning a next increase could be greater, of the order of plus or minus 0.5 points instead of 0.2 points to determine the evolution of supplementary pensions in relation to the level of inflation .

The first payment of the pension increase for the basic scheme therefore took place on September 9, 2022, one month late. Regarding public service pensioners, the increase will take place at the end of September. Supplementary pensions will be revalued on November 1, 2022. The increase will be between 4.9% and 5.2%. Finally, basic scheme pensions will increase by 0.8% on January 1, 2023. Here is the full schedule:

Civil servants, employees of the private sector... This increase in pensions concerns all the basic schemes! In other words, the pension of own right, the reversion pensions, the beneficiaries of the ASPA as well as the ASI.

The successive increases in the amount of retirement pensions (1% in January 2022 and 4% in July 2022) represent a cumulative increase of approximately 60 euros for a retirement pension equal to 1,200 euros according to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who gave this figure during an interview with France Bleu on June 7, 2022.

Be careful, however, it is not the exact amount that will be displayed on your total pension since it should be remembered that this increase only concerns basic retirement pensions, excluding supplementary ones. However, the average in France for basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the 4% gain expected this summer represents an increase of 28 euros per month. For a pension of 1,200 euros, the increase amounts to 45 euros monthly.

The 4% increase results from the inflation that has been affecting France for several months. It is therefore an "alignment" with inflation to help combat the loss of purchasing power. However, this decision is a significant development compared to the policy deployed by governments in recent years. For 10 years, retirement pensions were no longer indexed to inflation despite its inclusion in the Social Security Code, resulting in a loss of purchasing power of more than 10% in 10 years according to the orientation council of retreats. However, this 4% increase should not completely satisfy several pensioner unions who were demanding an increase of at least 4.5%, with retroactive effect from January 1.

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.