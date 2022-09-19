Increase in pensions: what about complementary in November?

PENSION INCREASE 2022. The revaluation for supplementary pensions should take place in November. How much? How it works ? We take stock.

[Updated September 16, 2022 at 9:06 a.m.] What will happen to supplementary pensions before the end of 2022? A revaluation is already planned, but on what date, and for what amount? According to our information, concerning the Agirc-Arrco scheme, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to ratify the service value of the point. As a reminder, it is these social partners who decide whether or not to upgrade supplementary pensions. Still according to our information, this increase could occur on November 1, with a revaluation of the point around 0.5. In other words, supplementary pensions could increase by around 5%, still below inflation, which should exceed 5% over the whole of 2022 (5.8% in August over twelve rolling months).

As a reminder, the first 4% pension increase took place on Friday 9 September. In reality, this increase in pensions only concerns pensions under the basic scheme. Supplementary pensions (Ircantec, Agirc-Arrco) are excluded from the system, hence the astonishment of some people when reading their bank account. In France, the average amount of basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the increase represents an increase of 28 euros net per month, quite far from the 45 euros net, figure put forward by the Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, which corresponds to a basic pension of 1,200 euros (Rare enough to report).

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. It therefore went from 1.2714 euros to 1.2841 euros. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions." So, a little more patience to know the next revaluation of the index point! But in all likelihood, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022. For the complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the value of service of the point, and therefore, of the increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022. Last year, the negotiations undertaken by the social partners resulted in an amendment to the 2019 agreement. Good news for the beneficiaries because the margin of maneuver concerning a next increase could be greater, of the order of plus or minus 0.5 points instead of 0.2 points to determine the evolution of supplementary pensions in relation to the level of inflation .

The increase in pensions is effective from Friday July 1, 2022. De facto, the very first visible increase in retirement pensions was to be visible during the first payment, the following month, namely August 9, 2022, a date revealed. by the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt at the beginning of June. "We want this indexation to inflation to be valid for July pensions. Under the general scheme, the July pension is paid on August 9," he explained then. A retroactive effect to July 1 should be applied. Finally, the pension insurance informed of a delay in the payment of this increase which will not be able to intervene on the payment of August 9. De facto, the delay should be one month, for a very first payment on September 9, 2022. A blow for the many beneficiaries.

Civil servants, employees of the private sector... This increase in pensions concerns all the basic schemes! In other words, the pension of own right, the reversion pensions, the beneficiaries of the ASPA as well as the ASI.

The successive increases in the amount of retirement pensions (1% in January 2022 and 4% in July 2022) represent a cumulative increase of around 60 euros for a retirement pension equal to 1,200 euros according to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who gave this figure during an interview with France Bleu on June 7, 2022.

Be careful, however, it is not the exact amount that will be displayed on your total pension since remember that this increase only concerns basic retirement pensions, excluding supplementary ones. However, the average in France for basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the 4% gain expected this summer represents an increase of 28 euros per month. For a pension of 1,200 euros, the increase amounts to 45 euros monthly.

The 4% increase results from the inflation that has been affecting France for several months. It is therefore an "alignment" with inflation to help combat the loss of purchasing power. However, this decision is a significant development compared to the policy deployed by governments in recent years. For 10 years, retirement pensions were no longer indexed to inflation despite its inclusion in the Social Security Code, resulting in a loss of purchasing power of more than 10% in 10 years according to the orientation council of retreats. However, this 4% increase should not completely satisfy several pensioner unions who were demanding an increase of at least 4.5%, with retroactive effect from January 1.

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.