Increase in pensions: change on November 1! For who ?

PENSION INCREASE 2022. Some retirees will see their complementary increase by 5.12% on November 1st.

[Updated on October 11, 2022 at 4:40 p.m.] From November 1, 2022, Agirc-Arrco supplementary pensions will be increased by 5.12%. A decision endorsed by the scheme's Board of Directors, in the presence of representatives of employers' organizations and trade unions. A revaluation which remains below the level of inflation (5.6% in September over one year). This increase was decided on the basis of a change in the average salary of 4.82%, to which is added a catch-up of 0.1% in respect of inflation observed in 2021, the social partners have decided to grant the Board of Directors an additional margin of maneuver of 0.2%, compatible with the financial trajectory of the plan.

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions."

After the board of directors of October 6, Agirc-Arrco endorsed the 5.12% increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022.

After successive increases of 1% in January 2022, then 4% last July (60 euros per month for a pension of 1,200 euros), retirement pensions under the basic scheme will experience a further increase in January 2022.

The increase should be around 0.8%, as set out in the Social Security financing bill. The government's objective being to index the increase in pensions to the rise in inflation, measured at 5.6% in September over one year, and which should exceed 5.3% on average over the whole of the year 2022. With the three successive increases, the increase in pensions could then compensate for inflation. Here is the full schedule:

Civil servants, employees of the private sector... This increase in pensions concerns all the basic schemes! In other words, the pension of own right, the reversion pensions, the beneficiaries of the ASPA as well as the ASI.

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.