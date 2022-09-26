Increase in pensions: another increase in January? For who ?

PENSION INCREASE. The government is already planning a new revaluation of retirement pensions in early 2023, after the two successive increases in January and July 2022.

[Updated September 26, 2022 at 10:44 am] The amount of basic retirement pensions should indeed increase again in 2023 according to sources from the daily Les Echos. As part of the Social Security financing bill (PLFSS), a revaluation of 0.8% is already planned for January 1, 2023 to offset the effects of inflation on the purchasing power of retirees. This increase will concern the basic scheme, as for the first increases observed in 2022 (1.1% in January and 4% on July 1). ASPA and survivors' pension beneficiaries will also benefit from this increase.

The Agirc-Arrco supplementary pensions will be revalued from November 1, 2022. According to information from Le Parisien, the increase should be between 4.9% and 5.2%. This increase concerns 13 million French people, and follows the revaluation of basic pensions by 4% in September, with retroactive effect from July 1st. According to our information, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to endorse the service value of the point. The latter will make their decisions on the basis of the most recent projections in terms of price and wage developments, to be as close as possible to the real economic situation. next November, for the 13 million French people concerned.

But then, how do the social partners make their decision on this revaluation of supplementary pensions? In reality, two factors come into play. First, the forecast average inflation rate over the year is provided by INSEE (it should be around 5.3% in 2022). Then, with regard to the wage development index, it is estimated by taking the average between the government hypothesis, taken from the stability program and the European Commission's hypothesis. This last indicator is important insofar as pensions cannot increase faster than wages, at the risk of jeopardizing the balance of the pension system.

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. It therefore went from 1.2714 euros to 1.2841 euros. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions." So, a little more patience to know the next revaluation of the index point! But in all likelihood, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022. For the complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the value of service of the point, and therefore, of the increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022. Last year, the negotiations undertaken by the social partners resulted in an amendment to the 2019 agreement. Good news for the beneficiaries because the margin of maneuver concerning a next increase could be greater, of the order of plus or minus 0.5 points instead of 0.2 points to determine the evolution of supplementary pensions in relation to the level of inflation .

The increase in pensions is effective from Friday July 1, 2022. De facto, the very first visible increase in retirement pensions was to be visible during the first payment, the following month, namely August 9, 2022, a date revealed. by the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt at the beginning of June. "We want this indexation to inflation to be valid for July pensions. Under the general scheme, the July pension is paid on August 9," he explained then. A retroactive effect to July 1 should be applied. Finally, the pension insurance informed of a delay in the payment of this increase which will not be able to intervene on the payment of August 9.

The first payment of the pension increase for the basic scheme therefore took place on September 9, 2022. For public service pensioners, the increase will take place at the end of September. Finally, supplementary pensions will be revalued on November 1, 2022. The increase will be between 4.9% and 5.2%.

Civil servants, employees of the private sector... This increase in pensions concerns all the basic schemes! In other words, the pension of own right, the reversion pensions, the beneficiaries of the ASPA as well as the ASI.

The successive increases in the amount of retirement pensions (1% in January 2022 and 4% in July 2022) represent a cumulative increase of around 60 euros for a retirement pension equal to 1,200 euros according to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who gave this figure during an interview with France Bleu on June 7, 2022.

Be careful, however, it is not the exact amount that will be displayed on your total pension since remember that this increase only concerns basic retirement pensions, excluding supplementary ones. However, the average in France for basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the 4% gain expected this summer represents an increase of 28 euros per month. For a pension of 1,200 euros, the increase amounts to 45 euros monthly.

The 4% increase results from the inflation that has been affecting France for several months. It is therefore an "alignment" with inflation to help combat the loss of purchasing power. However, this decision is a significant development compared to the policy deployed by governments in recent years. For 10 years, retirement pensions were no longer indexed to inflation despite its inclusion in the Social Security Code, resulting in a loss of purchasing power of more than 10% in 10 years according to the orientation council of retreats. However, this 4% increase should not completely satisfy several pensioner unions who were demanding an increase of at least 4.5%, with retroactive effect from January 1.

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.