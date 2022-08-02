Increase in pensions 2022: when, how much and for whom?

PENSION INCREASE 2022. As part of the purchasing power measures, debated in the National Assembly, basic retirement pensions are increased by 5.1% in 2022. What gain? What about add-ons? We take stock.

[Updated on August 02, 2022 at 3:24 p.m.] 2022 should see retirement pensions revalued by 5.1%: an increase of 4%, recorded in the National Assembly as part of the measures related to purchasing power debated this summer, which is added to an initial revaluation of 1.1%, applied in January. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, has also promised a new increase on January 1, 2023, "if inflation continues to increase", explains the tenant of Bercy on Twitter.

This new revaluation of 4%, implemented on the July pension on a retroactive basis, must be paid on August 9, if you fill in the boxes to be eligible for this retirement pension. This increase represents a net gain of 45 euros per retiree, for a pension of 1,200 euros. A revaluation notably guided by worrying inflation figures, which exceeded 6% in July 2022 over one year (6.1%). Attention, it is not impossible that the payment of retirement pensions including the 4% increase is delayed. Delays in discussions concerning the purchasing power bill and the updating of computer systems managing the payment of pensions, in particular, could come to stop a well-oiled machine. The increase could be pushed back to September 2022, so please be patient.

For their part, supplementary pensions will not benefit from the 4% increase! Here, no official figure has yet been released, but they should still benefit from a revaluation next October. For the complementary Agirc Arrco, the social partners will meet on October 6, 2022 during a board of directors to formalize the service value of the point, and therefore, the increase in supplementary pensions from November 1, 2022. Last year, the negotiations initiated by the social partners led to an amendment to the 2019 agreement. This is good news for the beneficiaries because the room for maneuver concerning a next increase could be greater, of the order of more or less 0 .5 point instead of 0.2 point to determine the evolution of supplementary pensions in relation to the level of inflation.

The successive increases in the amount of retirement pensions (1% in January 2022 and 4% in July 2022) represent a cumulative increase of around 60 euros for a retirement pension equal to 1,200 euros according to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne who gave this figure during an interview with France Bleu on June 7, 2022.

Be careful, however, it is not the exact amount that will be displayed on your total pension since remember that this increase only concerns basic retirement pensions, excluding supplementary ones. However, the average in France for basic pensions is 704 euros according to the statement of the National Pension Insurance Fund, the CNAV. If we take this figure, the 4% gain expected this summer represents an increase of 28 euros per month. For a pension of 1,200 euros, the increase amounts to 45 euros per month.

The 4% increase results from the inflation that has been affecting France for several months. It is therefore an "alignment" with inflation to help combat the loss of purchasing power. However, this decision is a significant development compared to the policy deployed by governments in recent years. For 10 years, retirement pensions were no longer indexed to inflation despite its inclusion in the Social Security Code, resulting in a loss of purchasing power of more than 10% in 10 years according to the orientation council of retreats. This 4% increase should not, however, completely satisfy several pensioner unions who were demanding an increase of at least 4.5%, with retroactive effect from January 1.

The increase in pensions is effective from Friday July 1, 2022. De facto, the very first visible increase in retirement pensions will be visible during the first payment, the following month, namely August 9, 2022, a date revealed by Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt in early June. "We want this indexation to inflation to be valid for July pensions. Under the general scheme, the July pension is paid on August 9," he explained then. A retroactive effect to July 1 should be applied. Please note that the late start of the purchasing power bill due to heated discussions on the subject could delay the payment of this pension increase. For the time being, nothing is certain yet, but the first payment could finally take place during the month of September. A hard blow for the many beneficiaries.

The rules for increasing supplementary pensions (Agirc-Arrco, for example) differ from those for basic pensions. These supplementary pensions are calculated from the number of points acquired during the career, to which a value of the point is multiplied. Then, the social partners decide on a possible revaluation of the value of this point.

Generally, these pensions are increased every year on November 1st. In 2021, the value of the Agirc-Arrco point was revalued by 1%. It therefore went from 1.2714 euros to 1.2841 euros. Regarding these supplementary pensions, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was clear: "It is up to the social partners to upgrade the supplementary pensions. We will upgrade the basic pensions." So, a little more patience to know the next revaluation of the index point! But in all likelihood, the increase in supplementary pensions should be announced at the beginning of October 2022.

The overall retirement pension for civil servants consists mainly of the basic pension. A supplementary scheme, the "additional public service pension (RAFP)" also exists, but is not affected by the revaluation of retirement pensions. The increase in retirement pensions for civil servants should therefore be the same as for other employees.