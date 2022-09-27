Income tax: what savings with the new 2023 scale?

INCOME TAX. The income tax scale will be raised by 5.4% in 2023, so as to take into account the rise in inflation so as not to penalize the poorest households.

[Updated September 27, 2022 at 3:27 p.m.] To limit the impact of inflation, the income tax scale was reassessed in September 2022 by 5.4%. A measure included in the 2023 finance bill. To put it simply, if your salary has not increased this year, your tax should go down. This revaluation concerns all tranches. From 2023, if your household has an income of less than 10,777 euros, it will not be taxable on the income of 2022. Until then, the ceiling was set at 10,225 euros. Thanks to the indexation of the income tax scale to inflation, a single person with a monthly income of 1,322 euros would have had to pay 129 euros in taxes in 2022. Next year, she will not pay nothing. Here is the full new scale:

As a reminder, income taxes are taxes that affect income, profits and capital gains. They are based on the actual or presumed income of natural persons, households, companies and non-profit institutions serving households. They include taxes on assets (land, buildings) when these serve as a basis for estimating the income of their owners. For households, this tax essentially includes personal income tax (IRPP), the general social contribution (CSG) and the contribution for the repayment of social debt (CRDS). For the business sector, this mainly concerns corporation tax. Income tax is progressive, i.e. its marginal rate increases with taxable income. The calculation of the tax is also made according to the situation and the family expenses of the taxpayer and a progressive scale fixed by income brackets. The 2023 tax rates applicable to 2022 income range between 0% and 45%.

After filing the tax return in the spring, the reporting campaign is not over! Indeed, from the month of July, the first tax notices are sent by the tax authorities. Here are some key dates not to forget before the end of 2022:

Here is the current income tax schedule that applies since January 1, 2022:

Here is the income tax scale that will apply from 2023:

All of the income (salaries, pensions, pensions, property income) that you receive over the tax year is studied by the tax authorities. As a first step, it is necessary to determine the net taxable income - information that you can find on your payslip if you are an employee. As a reminder, a flat-rate deduction of 10% is applied for professional expenses. If this allowance is less than your total business expenses, then you can deduct the amount of your actual expenses. Have you determined your net taxable income? You must divide it by the number of shares in your tax household. This gives you your family quotient. The family quotient is used to determine taxable income for the tax household. Apply the amount obtained to the tax scale.

Do you want to know how many tax shares are attached to your household for the calculation of your income tax? Remember that this family quotient is set according to the situation of the taxpayer's family and the number of dependents. It is used to establish the reference income used to calculate income tax and to calculate the amount of certain social benefits. It can be determined by the CAF or by the tax authorities. But then, how do you calculate it? Two parameters come into play. The taxable income of the year N-1 for taxes, and N-2 for the Caf. Then, the number of tax shares in your household, determined through a grid (available below).

To calculate this family quotient, the tax authorities divide the amount of your taxable income by your number of family quotient shares. Here is the calculation formula: net taxable income / number of tax shares. The result is subject to the progressive scale of income tax (also in this article) and finally multiplied by the number of shares in your tax household to obtain the amount of income tax due. The progressive scale includes 5 brackets from 0% to 45% depending on your salary level.

Want to calculate your income tax amount so you can predict what's in store for you at the end of the summer? The easiest way is to use the income tax simulator provided by the tax authorities. Before starting the simulation, get your hands on the following: net taxable income, expenses, tax benefits and withholding taxes. The more precise elements you provide, the more accurate your income tax simulation will be. You will then obtain an estimate of your tax, with the application of a discount or not, and you will know if you are liable for a balance in the summer with regard to what you have already paid.

Prefer to calculate it yourself? Calculating income tax will take you a little longer. You will have to get your hands on your net taxable income, then determine the number of shares in your tax household, deduct your expenses and then apply the income tax scale (read below), without forgetting your tax advantages (credits and tax cuts). Ready to take the plunge? Consult our dedicated file without further delay to find out the amount of your income tax now:

Do you think you are liable to the tax authorities? Have you done your little calculations and think you are eligible for a refund for this 2022 declarative campaign? It's entirely possible ! Some taxpayers were pleasantly surprised to receive a refund, directly to their bank account, from the tax authorities during the summer. In detail, only two scenarios allow us to find ourselves in this situation. First, upon consulting your tax return, the tax authorities assessed that your source deductions were greater than the total amount of income tax for which you are liable for the tax year. The administration therefore reimburses the difference. Second option, you receive the remaining installment of the regular tax credit collected in mid-January (example: home employment, childcare costs for a child under 6 years old outside the home...). There is nothing to do beforehand other than checking your bank details.

Are you eligible for a refund? This is the case if the amount deducted as part of the withholding tax in 2021 is greater than the final amount of your tax or if you are entitled to a refund of tax reductions or credits. The details of the calculation of your tax are indicated on your tax notice. This refund will be made by transfer to your bank account. It will occur, in most cases, either on July 21 or August 2, 2022.

Except in special cases, your income tax notice will be available in your personal space, depending on your situation, between July 25 and August 5, 2022! Here is the full schedule:

Dual residence costs correspond to the costs borne by an employee who lives away from his main residence for professional reasons. When the impossibility of maintaining a single domicile for the good of a household, these expenses are characterized as professional expenses, and therefore, deductible from your tax return. Marriage or PACS constitute unions that justify the use of dual residence fees. If you are cohabiting, you will need to provide proof of the stability of your relationship, such as rent receipts, the acquisition of joint property or the recognition of a child.

But then, what dual residence expenses are deductible from your income? First, living expenses. In other words, electricity bills, housing tax or even insurance). Then all your meal expenses. Finally, transportation costs. Here, the tax administration tolerates and accepts the deduction of one round trip per week between the place of main residence and the second dwelling. If you opt for the actual expenses regime when declaring your dual residence expenses, you must give the tax authorities a detailed list of all your dual residence expenses (to avoid any tax audits) and add to the taxable salaries all the income paid by your employer (employment fees, benefits in kind, etc.). On your tax return, the deduction of dual residence expenses will be made in boxes 1AK and 1DK if you opt for the actual expenses regime.

In the absence of initiative on your part, the tax authorities apply a fixed deduction of 10% to all employees for professional expenses. If you believe that this allowance does not cover all of your expenses, you have the option of deducting these costs for their actual amount.

If you decide to deduct your actual expenses, keep in mind that the process can be tedious: you must list all of your professional expenses during the tax year, which requires rigorous accounting. You must keep all the supporting documents for your expenses for three years in the event of a tax audit. The costs incurred must meet a real need for your professional activity.

The discount is aimed at low-income households whose gross income tax amount is below certain thresholds. It's really a tax reduction mechanism. The amount of the discount is equal to the difference between a ceiling applicable according to the situation of the taxpayer (individual or joint taxation) and a percentage of the amount of gross tax resulting from the scale. Spouses and PACS partners subject to separate taxation are assimilated to single taxpayers for the application and calculation of the discount. For the 2021 income tax, the amount of the discount is obtained by subtracting 45.25% of the amount of gross tax from the lump sum of €790 for individual taxation or €1,307 for joint taxation. Find just below the thresholds for the application of the discount.

Your tax system is that of the micro-enterprise. As a reminder, three conditions must be met to benefit from this scheme. We summarize them for you:

In this case, you will have to use the declaration n ° 2042-C PRO and indicate the amount of your turnover or annual gross receipts. Want to know what rate will be applied to you? See the dedicated tax page for more information.