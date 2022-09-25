Income tax: a levy this Monday, what is it?

INCOME TAX 2022. This Monday, September 26, the tax authorities will levy the tax balance on your 2021 income. Scale, bracket, calculation... We explain everything to you.

[Updated September 26, 2022 at 08:09 AM] You may have seen an unexpected charge this Monday, September 26 when you woke up? Don't worry, it could be perfectly normal. Indeed, the tax authorities proceed at the end of September to regularize your tax balance to be paid, if the withholding tax was insufficient in relation to the amount due. It is also possible that you received a tax credit advance, or an excessive tax reduction last January. The taxman simply makes up for this discrepancy. To be completely sure of the veracity of the direct debit, the wording must mention "SOLDE TAX REVENUS 2021". Regarding the amount withdrawn, it can be split up to 4 operations. Here's why. If the tax due is less than 300 euros, the deduction will be made in one go and will correspond to the total amount of the tax due. If the amount is greater than 300 euros, three additional direct debits (of the same amount) will be made on October 27, November 25 and December 27, 2022. That is, spread over four months.

As a reminder, income taxes are taxes that affect income, profits and capital gains. They are based on the actual or presumed income of natural persons, households, companies and non-profit institutions serving households. They include taxes on assets (land, buildings) when these serve as a basis for estimating the income of their owners. For households, this tax essentially includes personal income tax (IRPP), the general social contribution (CSG) and the contribution for the repayment of social debt (CRDS). For the business sector, this mainly concerns corporation tax. Income tax is progressive, i.e. its marginal rate increases with taxable income. The calculation of the tax is also made according to the situation and the family expenses of the taxpayer and a progressive scale fixed by income brackets. The 2022 tax rates applicable to 2021 income range between 0% and 45%.

After filing the tax return in the spring, the reporting campaign is not over! Indeed, from the month of July, the first tax notices are sent by the tax authorities. Here are some key dates not to forget before the end of 2022:

Here is the current income tax schedule that applies since January 1, 2022:

All of the income (salaries, pensions, pensions, property income) that you receive over the tax year is studied by the tax authorities. First, it is necessary to determine the net taxable income - information that you can find on your payslip if you are an employee. As a reminder, a flat-rate deduction of 10% is applied for professional expenses. If this allowance is less than your total business expenses, then you can deduct the amount of your actual expenses. Have you determined your net taxable income? You must divide it by the number of shares in your tax household. This gives you your family quotient. The family quotient is used to determine taxable income for the tax household. Apply the amount obtained to the tax scale.

Do you want to know how many tax shares are attached to your household for the calculation of your income tax? Remember that this family quotient is set according to the situation of the taxpayer's family and the number of dependents. It is used to establish the reference income used to calculate income tax and to calculate the amount of certain social benefits. It can be determined by the CAF or by the tax authorities. But then, how do you calculate it? Two parameters come into play. The taxable income of the year N-1 for taxes, and N-2 for the Caf. Then, the number of tax shares in your household, determined through a grid (available below).

To calculate this family quotient, the tax authorities divide the amount of your taxable income by your number of family quotient shares. Here is the calculation formula: net taxable income / number of tax shares. The result is subject to the progressive scale of income tax (also in this article) and finally multiplied by the number of shares in your tax household to obtain the amount of income tax due. The progressive scale includes 5 brackets from 0% to 45% depending on your salary level.

Want to calculate your income tax amount so you can predict what's in store for you at the end of the summer? The easiest way is to use the income tax simulator provided by the tax authorities. Before starting the simulation, get your hands on the following: net taxable income, expenses, tax benefits and withholding taxes. The more precise elements you provide, the more accurate your income tax simulation will be. You will then obtain an estimate of your tax, with the application of a discount or not, and you will know if you are liable for a balance in the summer with regard to what you have already paid.

Prefer to calculate it yourself? Calculating income tax will take you a little longer. You will have to get your hands on your net taxable income, then determine the number of shares in your tax household, deduct your expenses and then apply the income tax scale (read below), without forgetting your tax advantages (credits and tax cuts). Ready to take the plunge? Consult our dedicated file without further delay to find out the amount of your income tax now: