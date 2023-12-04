In these professions, salaries will increase in 2024: 6 million people affected

Many employees already know how much they will earn in 2024. But the announced increase risks leaving many disappointed.

This is the main concern of the French in the face of soaring bills: what will my salary be in 2024? Will the revaluation help offset the increase in the cost of living? A legitimate question for the country's almost 30 million workers, as the end of the year marks the start of annual negotiations for an increase in pay.

In 2024, wages should, on average, increase by 3%, according to economists' forecasts. Concretely, this represents €62 net per month more for an employee currently receiving €2,091 net per month (the median salary). An order of magnitude which makes it possible to evaluate the increases in each branch.

Among workers, 6 million already know what to expect next year. Their employer has already recorded an increase in salaries from January 2024, even formalizing the level of future amounts that will be paid.

This announcement concerns teachers of public schools, colleges and high schools, and all educational staff, but also all public hospital employees, agents of town halls, intermunicipalities, departments and regions, as well as municipal and national police officers. , the military and all technical and social agents working for a community.

After experiencing a 1.5% salary increase on July 1, 2023, all civil servants will receive around €20 net additional each from the January paycheck. This is thanks to the allocation of five additional index points, for everyone, regardless of function, rank, seniority or personal characteristics.

For these workers, this increase is well below inflation, which is around 4% over one year. This will therefore mechanically lead to a loss of additional purchasing power. And at this stage, no additional increase is planned during the year 2024. A continuation of the impoverishment of these employees is therefore to be feared: according to INSEE, their purchasing power has only increased by 2% between 2011 and 2021, compared to 5% in the private sector.

However, so-called “state” civil servants are doing much better than hospital and territorial civil servants. €600 net difference was measured by the statistics institute in 2021. The small increase in wages will therefore be harder to absorb for some than others...