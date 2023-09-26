In these 19 departments, temperatures will exceed 30 degrees this weekend!

A heat wave will set in in France next weekend. Temperatures will exceed 30 degrees in some parts of the country, with record heat levels expected locally.

The heat will intensify this weekend, after an already summery week. An anticyclone of African origin will bring Saharan air, causing very hot weather in the south of the country. North of the Loire, clouds could temper the heat, especially near the English Channel. However, the sun should shine across the entire territory, especially on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach 30 degrees in 19 departments this weekend from September 29 to October 2, 2023. The highest temperatures are expected in the south of France. In the rest of the country, temperatures will be more moderate but still warm for the season. Temperature records could be broken locally according to La Chaîne Météo.

The month of September 2023 should thus be the hottest month of September ever observed since 1900. The exceptional heatwave experienced at the beginning of the month weighed in the balance but temperatures were above all above seasonal norms throughout the month.

Here are the departments where the heat will be the most intense this weekend, according to Météo-France forecasts:

Occitanie: Aude, Ariège, Aveyron, Gard, Haute-Garonne, Hérault, Lozère, Pyrénées-Orientales.Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes: DrômeProvence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches -du-Rhône, Hautes-Alpes, Var.Nouvelle-Aquitaine: Dordogne, Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques.Corsica: Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse.

On Saturday, the sun will shine over France, except in the northern half where the clouds will be more numerous and the wind will blow strongly. Temperatures will be hot, with maximums between 23 and 30°C in the south and up to 33°C in Aquitaine.

On Sunday, the sun will dominate the entire country. Temperatures will still be high, with maximums between 24 and 30°C. There could be monthly heat records in the southwest of France and Île-de-France. According to La Chaîne Météo, “this will undoubtedly be an exceptional meteorological context for this time of year”. It is important to note that these forecasts are subject to change depending on weather conditions.