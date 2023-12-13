In Rennes, the madness of the teenager who wanted to attack her teacher in question

The schoolgirl from the Hautes Ourmes establishment, who said she wanted to attack her English teacher, was hospitalized.

After the shock at college, the questions. How was a student from a school in Rennes able to take a weapon out of her bag with the intention of killing a teacher? During the night, from Wednesday to Thursday, this young 12-year-old girl was taken into hospital care, given her state of mental health. Because this is the element that emerges as a priority for the prosecution and for the investigators: the young schoolgirl shows signs of significant psychological disorders. The psychiatric examination carried out yesterday concluded that "the minor was 'dangerous to herself' and that her condition required care in a specialized environment", said the Rennes public prosecutor in a press release this Wednesday morning, without provide further details.

The prosecutor held a press briefing on Wednesday to take stock of this case and provide the first information on this teenage girl, in 5th grade, who threatened her English teacher with a knife in the middle of class. The events took place between 9:30 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. at the Collège des Hautes-Ourmes. According to revelations made by the public prosecutor, the English teacher declared that her student had told her that she was "crazy" and "wanted to kill someone today, to kill the students".

In her sights more particularly, those who do not “like her and the person who [was] in front of [her]”, she would have said. Still according to her teacher, the young girl added: "It happened in Arras, I'm going to do the same." The student then allegedly asked his teacher to see the weapon she had brought. It was then that she allegedly took out a 17 centimeter knife from her schoolbag. “At that time, other students became aware of the situation,” said the public prosecutor.

The English teacher would then have had the reflex to evacuate the classroom where she would have remained alone for a while with the student who was threatening her, before finally fleeing in turn. “At that moment, in the hallway, a professor who was giving open-door classes [understood] that there [was] an abnormal situation and [went] into the hallway and [grabbed] her colleague, made him enter his class and [locked] his class,” further detailed Philippe Astruc. The 12-year-old was then arrested and disarmed by a middle school mediator and a senior school counselor. An investigation into “attempted intentional homicide of a person entrusted with a public service mission” was opened and is now continuing.