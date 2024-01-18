In Paris, an elected official from the Macronist majority wants to be a candidate against Dati

Pierre-Yves Bournazel, elected from Horizons to the Paris Council, reaffirmed his desire to be a candidate for the 2026 municipal elections, in the face of Hidalgo's "failure" and Dati's "archaic methods".

The ambitions of the new Minister of Culture for Paris do not scare Pierre-Yves Bournazel. While Rachida Dati confirmed that she was aiming for the capital's mayoralty, the Horizons elected official responded to her on Thursday January 18 in Le Figaro by maintaining his own candidacy. The one who sits with the Macronist group "Independents and Progressives" on the Council of Paris refuses to step aside, even if Dati's arrival in the government places her in a good position to obtain the investiture of the presidential camp in the 2026 municipal elections.

“Self-proclamation is one thing, credibility is another,” points out Pierre-Yves Bournazel, who recalls that Emmanuel Macron denied any “deal” with Rachida Dati for 2026. “Those who can win are those who are in clarity", he still asserts, posing his candidacy as the only "alternative to the failure of Anne Hidalgo and the archaic methods of Rachida Dati".

The elected official does not mince his words with regard to the mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris: "Ms. Dati no longer wants Ms. Hidalgo; for the moment it is her only program. Her methods are division , the permanent settling of scores and the buzz,” he tackles. “Faced with Ms. Dati, who chose to be the sniper, I will be the unifier,” he continues.

Pierre-Yves Bournazel also expresses doubts about the "springboard" strategy adopted by Rachida Dati when entering the government: he reminds "Parisians that all the central power candidates have been beaten. Michel d'Ornano, Pierre Joxe, Philippe Séguin, Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, Benjamin Griveaux…” For the Horizons elected official, these personalities “had a strong reputation” but made the mistake of wanting to “impose their candidacy on legitimate Parisian elected officials.”

Conversely, Bournazel's candidacy "is not a tribute to the ego, but the fruit of legitimacy, won by in-depth work, ideas, proposals and convictions", believes the advisor to Paris, who describes himself as a "man on the ground, elected in Paris for fifteen years and competent on the issues."

On the program side, Pierre-Yves Bournazel, who prides himself on the "constant" support of Edouard Philippe, is committed to "reducing the lifestyle of the Town Hall by a billion euros", which would allow, according to him, to "reduce the city's debt, not increase taxes and invest in the priorities of Parisians to improve their quality of life."