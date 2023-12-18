In Iceland, the volcano near Grindavik has erupted, the images are striking

ICELAND - The eruption of the volcano near Grindavík was expected, this week it is mobilizing scientists and authorities, who are monitoring the evolution of the phenomenon.

The Icelanders have been waiting for it for weeks, the volcanic massif of the Reykjanes peninsula has awakened and this could change the daily lives of many residents for weeks. “An effusive eruption began a few kilometers northeast of Grindavík,” the Icelandic Meteorological Institute (IMO) announced in a statement Monday evening. This volcano is located 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik. The IMO added that this seismic activity had generated small earthquakes that experts are monitoring closely: a crack of approximately 2.8 km in length was created by the phenomenon.

The images of the eruption, broadcast on social networks by Icelandic media, are impressive. The Reykjanes Peninsula fills with lava. “Our thoughts are (...) with the local population, we hope for the best, but it is clear that this is a considerable eruption,” reacted the Prime Minister on Facebook. According to the authorities, the population should not be in danger in the current state of the eruption, taking into account the warning and evacuation systems in place.

“At the moment, there are no disruptions to arrivals or departures from Keflavik airport,” said Icelandic airport operator ISAVIA. But traffic should be impacted soon, even if the eruption will not produce the same effects as those caused by those of 2010, during the massive eruption of Eyjafjallajokull, which paralyzed the air sector.

Iceland has 32 volcanic systems that are considered active. On the Reykjanes Peninsula, three eruptions have occurred in recent years: in March 2021, in August 2022, and in July 2023.