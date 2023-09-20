In 6 Easy Steps: How to Make a Stainless Steel Sink Sparkling Clean

Your sink will dazzle you if you follow these simple steps.

Every day we use our sink and over time it can lose its shine. Therefore, it is essential to know how to clean a stainless steel sink. If you do not clean it properly, limescale deposits, water stains and soap residue will form. Luckily, if you don't want to scrub hard, there's a quick and easy way to restore your stainless steel sink's shine. You will just need a few household items that you probably already have at home. To make your sink as shiny as the first day, follow these steps:

Step 1: Empty and Rinse First, you can't clean your sink if it's full of cups and plates. Empty it, remove all food residue and rinse quickly to remove visible stains.

Step 2: Scrub with soap Use a few drops of dishwashing liquid and a non-abrasive sponge to do an initial clean. Remember to clean the entire surface of the sink, including the sides and around the drain. Also clean the faucet quickly. Rinse afterwards.

Step 3: Apply Baking Soda While your sink is still damp, sprinkle it with baking soda. It is an excellent cleaning agent that breaks down dirt and grease without damaging stainless steel.

Step 4: Scrub Use a sponge to scrub the baking soda in the direction of the grain of the steel. The grains should be visible to the naked eye and you can also feel them by running your hand over them.

Step 5: Spray with Vinegar For a deeper clean, spray distilled white vinegar on the baking soda. This will produce an effervescent chemical reaction that dissolves the stains. If you don't have vinegar, lemon can also be used. Cut a lemon in half, add baking soda on top and rub with the grain. Lemon juice, like vinegar, is effective in removing limescale deposits. Rinse afterwards.

Step 6: Dry and Polish After removing all stains, dry the sink thoroughly with a microfiber cloth. This is essential to prevent new water stains from forming. To make your sink shine, apply a few drops of olive oil to a microfiber cloth and rub with the grain. Remove excess oil, and voila!