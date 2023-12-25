Immigration: “We need it, it’s an asset” argues LFI

While the law on immigration was adopted by Parliament, Aurélie Trouvé, LFI deputy, is outraged by a text which, according to her, takes up the ideas of the National Rally.

The immigration law is “a failure for France”. The words of Aurélie Trouvé, LFI MP, after the Parliament vote are unequivocal. While the elected representatives of the four left-wing groups (LFI, PS, ecologists and communists) have seized the Constitutional Council to contest the entire text, the rebellious MP estimated, on LCI, that this law is “anti-republican and “calls into question 200-year-old principles." "This is a cruel and economically harmful law. France needs immigration in particular to balance social accounts. We also need immigration on a cultural level,” she declared on Tuesday.

Asked about the tense climate which reigns after the vote on the text by Parliament, Aurélie Trouvé assured that "we do not have a country with racist and xenophobic ideas", estimating that "most French people are welcoming". To try to “offer an alternative”, she believes that La France insoumise must “show to what extent migrants are an asset for France. We must offer an alternative through a disruptive program”. Thus, she appeals to the "partners of Nupes" in view of the European elections: "let's be united in front of the extreme right and Macronie".

Since the adoption of the law on immigration, left-wing deputies have pointed out around thirty articles and called for total censorship of the text, we can read in a press release. They are opposed to the conditioning of access to certain social benefits to the length of residence in France, considering the measure "contrary to the principle of equality". They also denounce the tightening of family reunification rules, seeing it as an “attack on privacy and the right to lead a normal family life”.

Left-wing deputies contest the establishment of “quotas” set by the text to cap the number of foreigners admitted to the territory. They denounce the "misrecognition of the right to health protection" by "restricting the conditions for obtaining" a residence permit for sick foreigners.

Left-wing deputies criticize "unequal treatment" of foreign students with the article which asks them to justify the nature of their studies. They also reject in this text what they consider to be “a challenge to the principle of unconditionality of emergency accommodation”.