Immigration law: thousands of demonstrators across the country on Sunday January 21

Across the country, four days before a long-awaited decision by the Constitutional Council, thousands of people demonstrated against the promulgation of the immigration law which, according to the protesters, constitutes the ideological victory of "the extreme right".

There were thousands this Sunday, January 21, who demonstrated against the promulgation of the immigration law in more than 150 municipalities in France. Despite the winter cold, the local editorial offices of France Bleue counted around 3,000 demonstrators in Bordeaux, 2,000 in Marseille and hundreds in Bayonne, Limoge and Niort. Franceinfo, for its part, reports around 2,000 people in Lille and Caen. Up to 4,000 French people took to the streets in Toulouse, according to organizers.

Described as "contrary to our constitutional principles" by the former human rights defender, Jacques Toubon, on Franceinfo, the text aroused the emotion of 200 personalities, who had called for mobilization in a forum. Call joined by 300 left-wing elected officials. “We wanted to bring together very widely to show that the indignation went beyond activist circles (...) This law is a break with French principles since 1789 for land law and since 1945 for the universality of protection social", declared the general secretary of the CGT, Sophie Binet. On Thursday January 25, the Constitutional Council must render its decision on the controversial text adopted by Parliament a month ago.

Defenders of the immigration law and its detractors are suspended from the decision of the Constitutional Council which will fall on January 25. On the right, we fear that key articles of the text will be rejected because they are deemed unconstitutional. On the left, on the contrary, we hope for maximum censorship. In the meantime, no one is sitting idly by. According to Le Parisien, the Les Républicains party sent a 36-page memorandum to the Sages on Thursday, January 18, intending to demonstrate that the text goes “as far as it is possible to go within the existing constitutional framework.” The left is not left out. A delegation of deputies from the Nupes was heard by the Constitutional Council on Tuesday January 16 to deliver its point of view on the immigration law. The battle will continue in the streets this Sunday.