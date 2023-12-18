Immigration law: the measures of the new text that the RN had in its program

An agreement was reached between the deputies and senators of the joint committee (CMP) this Tuesday on the immigration bill. Marine Le Pen announced that the party will vote on the text, especially since some of the measures of the RN program in the last presidential election were adopted in the CMP.

An agreement was reached on the immigration bill in the joint committee (CMP) this Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The parliamentarians agreed on a more right-wing version than that initially proposed by the government. The president of the National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen speaks of an “ideological victory” for her party, and assures that the RN deputies will vote for the text. “This law becomes a law toughening immigration conditions, so we are going to vote for it,” she added. And in fact, several arbitrations were made on points of Marine Le Pen's program during the 2022 presidential election.

Firstly, the question of the minimum duration of residence in France for foreigners was sealed in CMP as indicated by France Bleu. To receive family allowances, a period of five years is provided for foreigners who do not work. It is thirty months for those who work. In its program, the National Rally proposed to "reserve social assistance for the French, and condition access to solidarity benefits to 5 years of work in France" as well as to ensure "the national priority of access to social housing and to work". For APLs, a residence condition is set at five years for those who do not work and three months for those in employment.

Secondly, the CMP also voted for the need for a child born in France to foreign parents to demonstrate their desire to acquire their nationality between the ages of 16 and 18. Thirdly, the restriction of access to nationality to exclude offenders sentenced to at least 6 months in prison was also passed. In the program of the National Rally, the proposal to "remove land law and limit access to nationality to naturalization based on merit and assimilation criteria" was included.

The parliamentarians also adopted the principle of a compulsory annual debate with quantified objectives to set quotas for the entry of foreigners into France, a proposal made by the RN for a long time. Another measure: the reinstatement of the offense of illegal residence, accompanied by a fine and the possibility of placement in police custody. A measure that Marine Le Pen has been carrying for years.

Finally, article 1 of the immigration bill concerning the obligation of results in learning the French language to obtain multi-year residence permits was also adopted and also echoes the RN's proposal.