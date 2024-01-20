Immigration law: More than 150 demonstrations expected throughout France this Sunday, January 21

150 gathering places throughout France have been identified on the site 21january.fr created for the occasion by the organizers behind the call to demonstrate against the immigration law.

In Nantes, Lille and Caen from 11 a.m. or in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux or Marseille at 2 p.m., processions of demonstrators will march throughout France, this Sunday, January 21, to protest against the immigration law a few days before the highly anticipated decision of the Council constitutional.

The controversial text, adopted by Parliament a month ago, provides, among other things, to condition certain social assistance on the length of stay and work, to toughen family reunification or to reestablish the offense of illegal residence. Opposed to these measures, in a column published in Libération, Friday January 19, the organizers, supported by numerous personalities such as the former Defender of Rights Jacques Toubon or the actress Marina Foïs and more than 300 elected officials from the left - socialists , communists or even ecologists - called on the French to demonstrate against the text. Hundreds of elected officials denounce a law which "criminalizes undocumented people by reestablishing the offense of illegal residence", "restricts access to social benefits and housing" and "violates the principles resulting from the French Revolution with the reinstatement of cause of land law.”

Defenders of the immigration law and its detractors are suspended from the decision of the Constitutional Council which will fall on January 25. On the right, we fear that key articles of the text will be rejected because they are deemed unconstitutional. On the left, on the contrary, we hope for maximum censorship. In the meantime, no one is sitting idly by. According to Le Parisien, the Les Républicains party sent a 36-page memorandum to the Sages on Thursday, January 18, intending to demonstrate that the text goes “as far as it is possible to go within the existing constitutional framework.” The left is not left out. A delegation of deputies from the Nupes was heard by the Constitutional Council on Tuesday January 16 to deliver its point of view on the immigration law. The battle will continue in the streets this Sunday.