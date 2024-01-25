Immigration law: measures retained and those removed

If the immigration law appears to have been profoundly changed after the verdict of the Constitutional Council, many measures were validated by the nine Wise Men.

This Thursday, January 25, the Constitutional Council decided to largely review the content of the immigration bill, to the great dismay of the right but to the pleasure of the majority. Of the 86 articles contained in the text, the nine Sages censored 35, including 32 deemed unrelated to the subject of immigration. Among the provisions challenged, those relating to the tightening of access to social assistance, family reunification, the establishment of a migration quota by Parliament, the restriction of land rights or even the establishment of a "deposit return" for foreign students. Conversely, several measures have been reinforced by the Constitutional Council such as the simplification of procedures for expelling delinquent foreigners, the creation of a file of delinquent unaccompanied minors or even the conditioning of the residence permit to compliance with the "principles of the Republic".

Although censored at 40%, the immigration bill retains the structure initially desired by the government. A result welcomed by the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin: “We have all the means we need”, Thursday at 8 p.m. on TF1. Here are the measures that remain in the law:

Measures removed from the immigration bill

The nine Wise Men of the Constitutional Council have decided to censor a certain number of controversial measures included in the immigration bill. Here they are.

Other measures were rejected by the Sages of the rue de Montpensier, notably some of the 27 measures which were considered legislative riders and therefore which a priori have nothing to do with immigration law. Among them, the spouse's mastery of French or those who require "sufficiently stable and continuous relationships" to qualify for family reunification, for example.