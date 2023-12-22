Immigration law: has Emmanuel Macron managed to calm his own camp?

Aurélien Rousseau, former Minister of Health, is the only one to have resigned after the vote on the immigration law.

Several ministers had threatened to resign if the immigration law was passed. But only one did: Aurélien Rousseau, Minister of Health. According to him, this law was too harsh and was not in accordance with his principles and convictions. Like him, Clément Beaune, Minister of Transport, had expressed a certain dissatisfaction and wanted to discuss with other ministers who contested this law. But since the vote, he has no longer spoken. Sylvie Retailleau, Minister of Higher Education and Research, went further: she presented her resignation, citing a “deep disagreement” about this text, and more precisely the part which concerns students. But those around him claim that his resignation was refused. Sylvie Retailleau therefore sees herself obliged to remain in the ministry.

In order to calm the situation, Emmanuel Macron decided to refer certain points of the immigration law to the Constitutional Council. Enough to reassure some of his ministers if certain measures were to be reversed. For her part, the Secretary of State for the City, Sabrina Agresti-Roubache, affirmed that she wanted to "fight" to reintroduce a measure which had been deleted from the text and which gave asylum seekers the possibility of work from a month and a half and not six months. Concerning housing assistance, the Head of State conceded that the "return deposit" requested from foreign students was "not a good idea", especially since many countries are fighting to welcome the best students in the world. whole world.