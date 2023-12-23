Immigration law: François Bayrou, very critical, points out the lack of balance in the text

François Bayrou, president of MoDem, spoke after announcing that he would no longer speak to the media before the end of his trial for fictitious jobs. He was very critical of immigration law.

The president of MoDem and mayor of Pau had however announced that he would no longer speak in the media before February 5, the date of the decision on his trial for fictitious jobs in the European Parliament. But the vote on the immigration law got the better of his promise. “My friends told me: It’s too difficult a time, you now have to speak,” he said in the Parisian newspaper. The politician was very critical of this text. He denounces a lack of balance. In question, the negotiations between the executive and the Republicans: “the center of gravity of our camp cannot and must not move. This is what our coherence depends on,” defends François Bayrou. Another loss of balance denounced by the mayor of Pau: the temporality of the vote on the text. “It wasn’t the right time,” he said, asserting that he “didn’t want a text at all.”

"There were two accidents. The first is a pure scandal: the deputies refuse to debate the text. (...) The second is the Trafalgar coup of the RN", he laments. “It’s the kiss of death for the RN and he considers that we are losing the battle of 2027,” adds a close friend of the politician. Now, the president of MoDem is pleading for “an important change”. According to a close friend, François Bayrou "finds that the team is bloated, that people do not get along and he is saddened by the daily clashes between Elisabeth Borne, Gérald Darmanin, and Bruno Le Maire". “You cannot weather the storms if the troops are not united,” he assures. But François Bayrou denies not being a “lesson giver”, but of having “freedom of speech”.