Immigration law: for 52% of French people, Emmanuel Macron is the big loser

An Ipsos poll published this Sunday, December 24 in La Tribune Dimanche shows that the head of state appears weakened by the vote for this text, just like his party but also Nupes.

An Ipsos poll was published in the Tribune Dimanche, this Sunday, December 24, concerning the adoption of the immigration law. According to 52% of French people, Emmanuel Macron is the big loser in this political sequence. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne comes in second position, with 50% of respondents. Regarding political parties, Renaissance, which is currently in power, is also weakened, according to 53% of French people. Same story for Nupes. According to 49% of those surveyed, rebellious France is also a loser, a percentage which drops to 39% for the Communist Party, 41% for the Socialist Party and 40% for EELV.

But the survey also reveals its "big winners": the National Rally emerges strengthened by the vote on the immigration law for 62% of respondents, then come in second place Les Républicains for 37% of French people, then Reconquête for 31% of them. them. Concerning the immigration law as a whole, 90% of respondents say they are aware of the existence of this law, but only 39% say they "have a clear idea of ​​its content". 48% of French people are still satisfied with this vote, 28% say they are dissatisfied.

This survey was carried out between December 20 and 21, with a representative sample of 1,000 adults. The questionnaires were carried out on the internet.