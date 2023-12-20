Immigration law: Cantona, Ernaux, Calamy and 150 personalities appeal to Macron

This Thursday, more than 150 personalities are asking the Head of State not to promulgate the immigration law which “fractures the foundations of the Republic”.

This Thursday, the newspaper L'Humanité publishes the column of trade unionists, intellectuals, athletes and artists, who ask the president not to promulgate the law. "In the last presidential election, millions of votes went to Emmanuel Macron in the second round to block Marine Le Pen. 'This vote obliges me,' assured the elected president. The immigration law, a real stepping stone to the "nationalist ideology of the extreme right, is a betrayal of this solemn commitment made to the French", they write

"This law of hatred and division poses a serious threat to the fate of our fellow human beings, foreigners or immigrants, and therefore to the cohesion of our society. It opens the way to the worst. Faced with this danger, we, concerned citizens of living together, let's call on the Head of State to pull himself together. Do not promulgate this dangerous text!"

The text was signed by at least 150 public figures including Jean-Luc Mélenchon, EELV senator Yannick Jadot and EELV national secretary Marine Tondelier, PCF deputy and national secretary Fabien Roussel, Anne Hidalgo and Martine Aubry, the first secretary of the PS Olivier Faure, as well as the general secretary of the CGT Sophie Binet. The Nobel Prize winner for literature Annie Ernaux, the actors Jean-Pierre Darroussin and Laure Calamy, the former footballer Éric Cantona also signed this appeal.