Immigration law: Aurélien Pradié denounces Macron’s “democratic scam”

For the LR MP, the censorship of a third of the immigration law by the Constitutional Council "reveals" a "scam" which would have been "premeditated" by Emmanuel Macron.

Thirty-five articles censored. The decision of the Constitutional Council on the text of the immigration law remains in the throat of right-wing parliamentarians. A large majority of the articles rebutted by the Sages were in fact additions by LR senators and deputies. While some attack the Constitutional Council, Laurent Wauquiez even denouncing "a coup d'état against the law", Aurélien Pradié names another person responsible, in the person of Emmanuel Macron.

The LR deputy from Lot believes in the columns of L'Express that the head of state "premeditated and organized the democratic scam" around the immigration law. The presidential majority needed to seek votes from the right to pass this bill in December. After an initial failure recorded by a rejection motion in the Assembly, an agreement was finally found in the joint committee around a text largely toughened by LR. That the presidential camp voted saying it was banking on censorship by the Constitutional Council.

Successful bet: “None of the measures that we had defended remain in the immigration bill” after the decision of the Sages, notes Aurélien Pradié. Of the 35 articles rebutted, 32 were rejected because they were deemed unrelated to the text. “We are facing a scam against democracy. But the Constitutional Council is not responsible for the scam, it is the one who reveals it,” judge Aurélien Pradié. “I will not attack this body, which judged in law. The seriousness of the moment requires us not to miss the wrong target.”