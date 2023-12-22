Immigration law: 5,000 caregivers ask Emmanuel Macron to “not promulgate” the text

In a column sent to AFP, more than 5,000 health professionals and 50 organizations demand the withdrawal of the immigration law, which they consider "deadly for public health".

More than 5,000 caregivers and more than 50 organizations submitted an article to AFP this Saturday, December 23. They “solemnly” ask Emmanuel Macron “not to promulgate” the text. According to them, this “seriously calls into question our humanist health model”. Several renowned caregivers are among the signatories: Julie Chastang, general secretary of the Union of health center doctors, Pierre Schwob-Tellier, co-president of the Inter Urgences collective, Antoine Pélissolo, psychiatrist and general secretary of the Socialist Party, and Christèle Gras-Le Guen, representative of the French pediatric society.

These caregivers question, among other things, the new conditions necessary to benefit from social assistance: "the suspension of medical care for rejected asylum seekers" risks, according to them, "increasing medical emergencies" and contribute to the spread of “infectious diseases”. More broadly, they believe that this new law is "contrary to the International Convention on the Rights of the Child", concerning the measure of "limiting family reunification and limiting emergency accommodation". Finally, caregivers wonder: "how can we humanly understand that we attract doctors to France, to the detriment of their country of origin, while refusing to treat patients from these same countries?"