Immigration bill rejected: Darmanin’s 3 options for his text

With 270 votes for and 265 votes against, the motion to reject the immigration bill tabled by environmentalists was adopted this Monday, December 11. Several options are now on the table.

Storm warning to the National Assembly. Submitted by the environmentalist, the motion to reject the immigration bill was adopted, Monday December 11, 2023, with 270 votes for and 265 votes against, thanks to a timely union of deputies from the left, the Republicans and the National Rally. The National Assembly will therefore not study the text. For the government, it is a heavy political defeat. And while several deputies from the left and the National Rally have already called for the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, at the origin of this immigration bill, several options are now available to the executive. .

The first, advocated by Les Républicains, would be to send the immigration bill back to the Senate. For the moment, this is the logical continuation of things, but the government can, if it wishes, completely consider choosing one of the two other cards it has in hand, thus disrupting the plans of the LR who hoped, unsurprisingly, for the text to be sent back to the upper house where they are in the majority.

But the executive could also consider requesting, in the wake of this rejection motion, a joint joint committee. In this case, it is a text based on the version previously released by the Senate which would be discussed by seven deputies and seven senators. Their goal would then be to reach an agreement behind closed doors. Finally, third and last option on the table for the government, the one more hoped for on the left of the political spectrum, namely: a pure and simple withdrawal of the immigration bill.