Imams from abroad will be banned in France from January 1

Emmanuel Macron had promised, at the beginning of 2020, to put an end to the reception of new “seconded imams”, sent by different countries and to favor the training of imams in France.

From January 1, 2024, “seconded imams”, trained in various countries other than France such as Algeria, Morocco or Turkey, will no longer be welcomed in France. Information reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), Friday December 29, which consulted a letter from the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, sent to the countries affected by the ban. At the beginning of 2020 during his speech in Mureaux (Yvelines), Emmanuel Macron mentioned this measure which will concern some 300 imams, to fight against “separatism”. At the same time, he promised an increase in the number of imams trained on French territory.

Gérald Darmanin's letter specifies that from April 1, 2024, seconded imams will no longer be able to stay in France "under this status". They will have to change it through the establishment of a “specific framework”. The associations in charge of places of worship will take care of recruiting imams themselves in order to be able to employ them. The aim of the maneuver is to be able to have salaried preachers in France only, and no longer some being paid by foreign countries.

The ban on imams seconded to France should be done in parallel with a logic of increasing the training of imams in the territory. The letter from the Minister of the Interior adds that a "growing portion" of imams must be "at least partially trained in France." He explains that the State will ensure that an offer “respectful of the laws and principles of the Republic” sees the light of day quickly.