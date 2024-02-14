“I’m getting ready”: Édouard Philippe accelerates for 2027

Édouard Philippe's agenda has been tightening in recent days, while the poll favorite for the next presidential election has seen serious competitors emerge.

Three days "immersion" in Sarthe and Mayenne, a public meeting last night, an interview this Thursday morning... For several days, Edouard Philippe has been active and wants this to be known. The former Prime Minister no longer does anything to hide his ambitions for the 2027 presidential election. And for good reason, he is now closely followed in the polls by Marine Le Pen, but also by the new head of government Gabriel Attal.

“It will densify, you will see it evolve,” assures an interlocutor of Edouard Philippe to the media Politico. A former advisor to the boss of Horizons confirms that the latter “wants to accelerate” and “to show himself more than in recent times”.

“I have no problem saying that in fact, I am preparing”, assumes Edouard Philippe this Thursday, February 15 at the microphone of France Bleu Mayenne. "Why should I be the only one not to prepare? Madame Le Pen, she prepares. When you think there are important deadlines in your life, we prepare for them."

The former tenant of Matignon understands "very well that we focus on 'is he going to be a candidate? What is his strategy?'" but continues to skirt the subject: "What interests me, assures me- "It's about meeting people, talking to them, listening to what they have to say."

Does the rise of Marine Le Pen, but also of Gabriel Attal in the latest polls for the presidential election, upset Edouard Philippe's plans? In any case, he assured La Tribune this weekend: “Competition doesn’t scare me.”