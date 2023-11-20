If your windshield wipers are making this weird little noise, you need to take action urgently!

Car windshield wipers can deteriorate quite quickly, this noise when you turn them on is a real signal.

Who likes to hear an unusual noise in their car while driving? It's a bit like when a warning light comes on on the dashboard, it's never a good sign and it often gives the driver a cold sweat. However, there is no always reason to panic, but it should at least attract your attention because the proper functioning of your car is often at stake. Although they do not prevent you from driving, windshield wipers are one of the many essential elements for being able to drive a vehicle safely. However, hundreds of thousands of motorists neglect their maintenance, which can be dangerous when it rains.

Did you know that it is recommended to change your windshield wiper blades every year? Too few French people follow this advice, sometimes at the risk of their lives because driving in the rain with ineffective windshield wipers is very dangerous. When it rains, drops of water run down the windshield and prevent you from seeing the road clearly. Once activated – if not automatic – the windshield wipers are used to remove water to ensure maximum visibility. But it happens that the wiper blades no longer perform their function properly, leaving numerous marks on the windshield and reduced visibility. In this case, a sound should immediately alert you.

Because the first sign of deterioration of the windshield wipers is the squealing they make when they sweep the windshield, even when it is wet. Windshield wipers generally consist of rubber blades attached to metal arms. Over time, the rubber, which comes into contact with the glass to clean it, dries out and hardens. When it is thus damaged, each friction when sweeping the windshield causes an unpleasant noise that all motorists must have heard at least once in their life. If this happens to you, then don't wait any longer, it's time to replace your pair of windshield wipers.

Unlike many other items on a car, windshield wipers don't cost a lot and are easy to install. You can find a pair in stores for around thirty euros. And don't forget to change the one in the rear window when it is worn. If the rear visibility is less preponderant than that from the front when driving (although), the windshield wiper makes the same squeak on the window when its rubber is degraded. Your ears, and those of passengers, will thank you.