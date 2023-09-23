If your laundry still smells bad when it comes out of the machine, this product will change everything

Your laundry comes out of the machine and yet it still smells musty? We have the solution.

Have you just washed your laundry, but a bad musty smell persists? There's nothing more annoying to start the day than putting on a sweater that smells musty even though you've just washed it. There is no point in rewashing your laundry with another scented detergent, the problem is not there and the bad odors are likely to remain. Musty odors on laundry just after being washed often come from a lack of maintenance of your appliance. Our advice: wash the machine thoroughly with white vinegar and run a wash cycle at 90 degrees. This will prevent your future washing cycles from having laundry that comes out as if it had not been washed. But what can you do to restore a fresh smell to laundry that smells musty after being washed?

No need to invest in fabric softeners with synthetic odors and hazardous compositions, or to use essential oils. The solution is much simpler, but also much more economical, and you certainly already have it in your cupboards. This is white vinegar. This product, which has become an essential for cleaning, has many properties for laundry, including disinfecting and eliminating bad odors.

If you are skeptical about using white vinegar for washing clothes and fear that it will leave an unpleasant smell on the fabric after washing, you can put this idea out of your head, the smell disappears when you wash it. rinse with water. Its effectiveness against bad odors is astonishing! It will act in two ways:

To do this, simply add a cup of white vinegar to the drum, or to the softener compartment. In one wash, bad odors will be gone. Furthermore, here is one last tip: put your laundry to dry quickly after the wash cycle is finished. Leaving your laundry in the machine for too long after washing will encourage the development of these bad odors.