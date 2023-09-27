If your hair turns green at the pool and your friends' hair doesn't, there's a good reason and even ways to avoid it

You may have noticed that your hair is turning a greenish color at the pool or when you come home after a few laps. This very strange phenomenon has an explanation and even solutions.

Whether you're an avid swimmer or just someone who likes to swim laps, you've probably noticed this amazing phenomenon at the pool or back home after a swim: your hair, or that of your friends, sometimes turns green in contact with pond water. In reality, everyone, regardless of hair type, can be affected.

Light hair, however, tends to reveal green coloring more clearly, because the shade contrasts more with its natural color. Hair dyed blonde is most affected, as bleaching damages the hair structure and makes it more sensitive. Green will also be more visible on hair that is damaged, has been straightened or even exposed regularly to the sun. Darker hair is also affected, although the coloring is much less visible. Fortunately, there are solutions to avoid this phenomenon.

Contrary to what one might think, it is not chlorine that is to blame. A common myth in fact is that chlorine in pool water is responsible for hair coloring. However, the reality is a little more complex. An article from the ScienceAlert site tells us that the real culprit is copper. Swimming pool water may indeed contain traces of copper, generally due to the chemicals used to treat the water and prevent the development of algae, but also due to the erosion of copper pipes.

Although present in very small amounts in swimming pool water (around 0.5 mg per liter), this copper causes a chemical reaction that causes your hair to turn green when it comes into contact with the keratin it contains. Chlorine in pool water acts as an oxidant and slightly damages your hair, increasing its absorption of copper. However, chlorine is not the primary cause of the green tint.

Now that we know copper is the culprit, how can we prevent our hair from turning green at the pool? Here are some practical tips: