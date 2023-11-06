If your email address is in this list, your internet accounts have been hacked - check now

Hacking of Internet identifiers is increasing, whether it concerns accounts on social networks, on online sales sites or even on financial tools. A list lets you know if any of your accounts have been hacked and the check takes less than a minute.

The digital age has given us countless opportunities, but it has also opened doors to cyber crime, putting our personal data at risk. Recent cyberattacks signal an alarming surge in malicious activity online, threatening the security of millions of users. Your email address is often the keystone of your digital identity, and if it is compromised, you could be at serious risk.

You could be the next victim. Hackers don't just steal email addresses; they also target passwords, banking data and confidential information which may include your health or your professional and personal contacts. With this information, the consequences can be disastrous: identity theft, access to your online storage spaces, hijacking of your bank accounts, and much more.

Cybercriminals' modus operandi is simple but effective: once they have your email address and passwords, they can access almost all of your personal and business information. This poses an imminent threat not only to your privacy but also to your reputation and financial security.

With the growing scale of cyberattacks, it is crucial to be vigilant and informed. Websites, apps and services are constantly being targeted, making protecting your data an absolute necessity. Fortunately, tools are available to help users stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

The Have I Been Pwned? site, which launched following the historic 2013 Adobe data breach where more than 150 million accounts were compromised, has become a go-to service for checking whether your personal data is in the hands of malicious people.

The process is simple:

1. Go to the site and enter your email address in the search box of the online tool. It is important to note that your address is neither stored nor collected by the Service.2. The service scans its database, which contains details of all known data hacks, and checks if your email address has been compromised.3. The results appear almost instantly, revealing whether your information is among those that have been hacked.

If tested positive, it's imperative to act quickly to secure your accounts: change your passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and be on the lookout for suspicious activity within your online accounts.

This article is not just a warning, but a call to action. In a world where our lives are intrinsically linked to our digital identity, taking the necessary steps to protect that identity is of the utmost importance. Use Have I Been Pwned? and other similar tools regularly to monitor the integrity of your online data. Be vigilant, be careful and, above all, be protected.