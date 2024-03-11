If you have this type of tableware in your home, check it out – it can bring you big bucks

It's time to search your cupboards for valuable dishes. Some coins can earn you a nice amount of money.

Sorting out from time to time doesn't hurt and by rummaging through your cupboards, you may even find a few gems. Collectible games, old coins or even ceramic tableware... Certain objects even promise to earn a good sum of money on resale. If some of these old items are still in your home and you no longer use them, think about it. In particular, crockery can be very valuable. That plate you received from your grandparents and kept for symbolic purposes may actually be a gold mine.

How to do ? To find out, don't hesitate to have it appraised by a specialist, even if obviously not every ceramic piece is necessarily worth a lot of money. You can also go through the France Estimation site where you can get a first idea of ​​the resale price by sending photos of the item but also some description details.

According to Pleine Vie, who interviewed a ceramic expert, there are certain pieces that you can resell very easily and with which you have a chance of making quite a bit of money: first of all, Sèvres porcelain is part of highly sought-after tableware. Earthenware is also very famous, whether it comes from Nevers or Rouen. In Vallauris, in the Alpes-Maritimes, ceramics are also renowned. If you are lucky enough to have ceramic pieces from Théodore Deck in particular, you can win a nice jackpot. Another big French name in the field: Jean Mayodon, whose works date from the 20th century.

To resell your old tableware, you must check that they are indeed authentic pieces because there are many copies circulating. You can then go to a flea market or garage sale where these pieces are very popular. If you are sure of its value, particularly after an appraisal, you can also put this tableware up for auction. Online sales are also working very well. For example, for Vallauris ceramics, you can find pieces on sale for around 70 euros. For Sèvres porcelain, a “cabbage leaf” plate is offered for 149 euros on eBay and a porcelain bowl for 200 euros. For earthenware, plates are displayed at a price of 89 euros.

For pieces by renowned ceramists, the gain obviously goes up a notch: the base can climb to 720 euros. If you have an entire department, you can make a nice amount of money from it. So don't wait any longer and open your dish cupboards to dust off valuable items!