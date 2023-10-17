If the number calling you starts with these numbers, it's cold calling - you can block everything

A simple tip allows you to no longer be bothered by intrusive sales calls.

Are we receiving too many phone calls on a daily basis? While the smartphone has established itself as an essential - perhaps even invasive - object, many of us find that it rings far too often. It is no coincidence that canvassing by telephone has grown considerably since it is done directly on personal mobile numbers. Many commercial companies - telephone operators, insurance, sales of services, training, etc. - do not worry about upsetting their interlocutors...

How can I be less bothered? The government has carefully considered the problem by putting online the platform called Bloctel: this allows everyone to prohibit any promotional canvassing on their number. Also note that since March, canvassing has been prohibited on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. And on weekdays, calls are not allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

But sanctions do not follow and the most unscrupulous commercial companies do not hesitate to circumvent the regulations. The most effective is therefore manual blocking. Did you answer a spam call? Block the number that reached you.

There is also a more efficient and systematic way to get rid of these calls: write down the numbers whose first digits are identifiable.

Remember this list of prefixes carefully, they allow you to identify the numbers used for cold calling. By setting your phone to block calls from these numbers, you will be rid of these kinds of requests for good:

Note also that prefix 09 can be used for commercial purposes, but not only. The 09 is also used by VTCs, parcel delivery people or after-sales services. These calls are therefore generally very useful, but most of the time, you will have previously placed an order.