“I know the name of the next Prime Minister”: a short sentence from a left-wing figure about Emmanuel Macron

While the hypothesis of a rapid reshuffle of the government is alive, MEP Raphaël Gluksmann recalls that the executive is led very vertically by Emmanuel Macron.

What do you say when asked about rumors of a cabinet reshuffle when you are an opposition figure and a journalist insists? For MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, it makes more sense to talk about the policy that will be pursued rather than the people who will embody it once the change of team in government has taken place.

This Monday, on France 2, the former head of the PS / Place Publique list for the European elections had a good word: "I have a scoop for you. I know the name of the Prime Minister, and so do you: Emmanuel Macron. And his Minister of Foreign Affairs will also be Emmanuel Macron. His Minister of Defense will be Emmanuel Macron, his Minister of Culture will be Emmanuel Macron.”

A way for the left-wing elected official, who should be the PS candidate for the 2024 European elections, to insist that French institutions give too much power to the head of state. Or more precisely, that they allow the President of the Republic to take too many prerogatives. "We must stop considering prime ministers and ministers as collaborators. [...] The president must preside and the government must govern," he said, adding that the personality of Emmanuel Macron had accentuated this propensity to make the majority of executive decisions. "This man, who was elected on the promise of modernizing the country, of ensuring respect for institutions, did the antithesis of what he had promised. [...] Never has power been so concentrated in the hands of one man.

The rumor of a ministerial reshuffle did not die out this Monday, with AFP even relaying comments from those close to Emmanuel Macron leaving all options open. Emmanuel Macron's desire to turn a page in his second five-year term is very clear, all the more so after the episodes of pension reform or the vote on the immigration bill, which fractured his majority.