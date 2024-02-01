“I have a lot to contribute”: Oudéa-Castera, unloved, refuses to resign

The striking teachers expressed all their anger to their minister on Thursday. But Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, although overwhelmed by controversies, intends to stay in office.

“Oudea-Castéra 0/20, in the corner!” “Amélie Oudéa get out!” "Oudea-Castéra gold medal for contempt"... The anger was clearly visible in the processions of striking teachers on Thursday February 1st. The teachers have not forgotten the series of controversies that came to tarnish the first weeks of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra at the head of the Ministry of National Education. A majority of French people are also calling for his departure, according to the polls. However, the former tennis player clings to her position and “is not thinking of resigning”.

“I am in action and I want to contribute to the success of the school,” declared Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Friday February 2, on the TF1 set. She saw in the processions of teachers “the expression of a desire to defend public schools” and said she was delighted: “It suits me very well, public schools, I come from it, I I know what I owe her, I know the ambition I have for her and I will be keen to demonstrate it,” she says.

Does she still have the support of the Elysée and Matignon? “The subject is not: am I guaranteed” to the post of minister, believes Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. “We have a roadmap, which is extremely clear, which I have worked on again with all the trade union organizations to 'phase'”, she continues, assuring that she has “a lot of things to contribute” to his ministry.