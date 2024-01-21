“I am also rebellious”: Rachida Dati points out convergences with LFI

Invited to the Universities of the rebels in 2022, the former Minister of Justice of Nicolas Sarkozy then estimated: “I am not under orders, I am also rebellious!” A year and a half later, Emmanuel Macron's new Minister of Culture still maintains mutual respect with the rebels.

Rachida Dati pleases the rebels and she pays them back. Freshly appointed to Culture in the government of Gabriel Attal, the one who recently became a pariah among Les Républicains by joining the Macron camp is curiously very popular on the far left. "I like it a lot. With her, it's cash. She's courageous," said the boss of the rebels, Manuel Bompard, about her last fall. And the rebellious MP Raquel Garrido took responsibility before that, in 2022, in the columns of Paris Match: "She has this in common with us that she does not care about what people say or about the decorum. She has something ultimately quite sincere and transparent in her way of expressing herself, which resembles that of the rebels a little."

Invited in August of the same year to the universities of La France insoumise, Rachida Dati made a notable and praised appearance. It must be said that his outspokenness and his punchlines had everything to seduce the crowded amphitheater. “I’m not under orders, I’m also insubordinate!” had thus released the former Minister of Justice of Nicolas Sarkozy, still assuming: "For those who do not like noisy debates, I like noise", in reference to the criticism aimed at the LFI deputies after their "challenge" at The national assembly.

Now a member of President Emmanuel Macron's government, the new tenant of the Ministry of Culture still maintains regular exchanges by SMS with certain LFI deputies. To the Parisian who questioned her on this subject, Rachida Dati did not hide her affection for the party founded by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. “LFI shakes up, it’s a trademark that I can appreciate while disagreeing,” she nevertheless takes care to temper, not without remembering her time at her summer universities: “I had the "opportunity to debate and exchange lively with them, and they have always respected my point of view and what I am." And to speculate: “Perhaps because they know that I come from a working-class background, and above all that my rebelliousness is the radical sincerity of my commitment.” Enough to spare the rebellious Parisian voters while his arrival in government is intrinsically linked to the future municipal elections in the capital.