Hurricane Tammy: strong winds and red alert in Guadeloupe, what are the forecasts?

This Saturday at midnight, the island went into red alert in anticipation of the passage of Hurricane Tammy. The prefect called on residents to go to “shelter” as quickly as possible.

“This alert level targets phenomena with a very significant impact,” said the prefect, Xavier Lefort in a press release after Guadeloupe went on red alert. As Hurricane Tammy prepares to pass over the island, the prefect advised residents to go to “a shelter” and to “respect all the recommendations of the authorities”. The hurricane classified category 1 since Friday should "pass as close as possible to or over the Guadeloupean archipelago on Saturday during the day", according to Météo-France. Heavy showers and thunder are expected until at least Sunday. Since Friday, powerful winds have been blowing on the island, reaching up to “120 kilometers per hour with gusts to 148 kilometers per hour,” according to the weather service.

Sea and air connections have been completely canceled or suspended for this weekend. While Météo France announces dips in the sea of ​​nearly five meters, ports and anchorages must be secured in order to avoid possible submersion. Stocks of provisions and human resources were dispatched to the island to facilitate the passage of the hurricane. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, Tammy should head "not far from Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy" which must go on red alert at noon local time, said the prefecture. Martinique has been placed on orange alert for risks of submersion.